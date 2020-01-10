Langkawi Tourism Association officials meet… with crocs for company!

LANGKAWI: What better way to promote Visit Malaysia 2020 (VM2020) than to have a meeting in a crocodile enclosure, with live crocodiles for company!

Four officials of the Langkawi Tourism Association (LTA) did just that today at the Crocodile Adventureland Langkawi in Jalan Teluk Datai here.

Keeping them company was the 1,000-kg male saltwater crocodile Bujang Lang, reputed to be the most fearsome and one of the world’s biggest crocodiles in captivity.

Along with the 44-year-old Bujang Lang, which is almost five metres long, were two other crocodiles as well.

LTA chief executive officer Zainudin Kadir, who chaired the meeting, and his three officials met for almost 20 minutes from 4.15pm, under the watchful eyes of a trained crocodile handler.

One of the officials was Adam Fuaad, the general manager of Taman Buaya Langkawi Sdn Bhd which operates Crocodile Adventureland Langkawi.

Zainudin told reporters that the meeting, which was the first such stunt with crocodiles, discussed the campaign to promote the Langkawi Travel Roadshow to be held beginning Jan 31 in Penang, Kuala Lumpur, Johor Bahru and Ipoh in conjunction with VM2020.

LTA will hold the Langkawi Travel Roadshow in collaboration with the Langkawi Development Authority (LADA) and the respective state governments, he said.

Crocodile Adventureland Langkawi boasts more than 4,000 crocodiles of six specimens, among them the Tomistoma, Siamese, Guinea and Saltwater. – Bernama