Couple and their 4-month-old baby killed in Karak crash

KUANTAN: A young couple and their baby were killed when the Proton Persona they were travelling in collided with two lorries at Kem Batu 5 on Jalan Karak-Temerloh this evening.

The victims have been identified as Mohamad Adnan Anuar and Siti Tul Assiqin Abdul Wahab, both 23, and four-month old Nur Alissa Insyirah.

The driver of the five-tonne lorry sustained injuries, while the palm oil tanker driver escaped unhurt in the 4.58pm incident.

Pahang Fire and Rescue Department chief Nor Hisham Mohammed said eight personnel from the Mentakab station were despatched to the scene at 5.14pm.

He said the victims were trapped in the badly mangled car and had to be extricated using Rescue Tool.

"The overall rescue mission ended at 6.47pm, and the bodies were handed over to the police for further action," he added.