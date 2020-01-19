Siti Hasmah thrills audience with violin performance

LANGKAWI: Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohd Ali wowed over 200 guests at Galeria Perdana, Kampung Kilim, here with her violin performance today.

The Prime Minister’s wife performed four songs - Hati Ke Hati, Epilog Cinta, Gubahanku and Getaran Jiwa - at the event, in conjunction with the Bonda Unplugged programme.

She was accompanied by the Eagle Cop's band, comprising five police personnel from the Langkawi police headquarters.

The crowd showed their appreciation when Siti Hasmah invited the Langkawi police chief Superintendent Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim and teacher Sufina Halim to perform together.

She then accompanied students from seven primary and secondary schools on the island, in a medley of popular children songs, Rasa Sayang, Chan Mali Chan, Lompat Si Katak Lompat and Geylang Si Paku Geylang.

Also present at the event were Museum Department director-general Datuk Kamarul Baharin A Kasim, Kedah Education director Abd Aziz Selaiman, and Galeria Perdana director Mohamad Najib Adnan.