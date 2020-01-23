Dry spell to last until mid-March

KUALA LUMPUR: If you are feeling uncomfortable with the current hot and dry spell, be prepared for more scorching days ahead.

Malaysian Meteorological Department director-general Jailan Simon said the dry spell was expected to continue until mid-March, especially in the northern Peninsular, north of Kelantan as well as east of Sabah.

According to him, during the last phase of the northeast monsoon, there would be low rainfall in the areas.

Jailan said the daily maximum temperatures were expected to soar between 34 °C and 36 °C.

“It could also reach up to 37.5 °C especially in Kedah, Perlis, Pulau Pinang, north of Perak as well as the outskirts of Kelantan and Pahang between February until mid-April,” he told the New Straits Times.

According to Jailan, the hot temperature was caused by low rainfall and a continuous period of days without any rain due to the wind blowing from the northeast passing by a dry area of Indochina.

“At the same time, the position of the sun is very near,” he added.

Jailan said the highest temperature ever recorded in Malaysia was 40.1 °C at Chuping, Perlis, on April 9, 1998, during the 1997-1998 El Nino phenomenon.

“Usually, extreme temperature is recorded during El Nino such as in 1998, 2002, 2005, 2010 and 2016,” he said.

However, the department did not anticipate any extremely dry or abnormal temperature for this year, or that El Nino would occur, he added.

Jailan said among areas to experience low rainfall include Langkawi, Perlis and north Kedah as well as Penang, where some of these areas have not had any rain since last December.

He said most of the areas had less than 50mm rain in December and less than 10mm for January this year as of Tuesday.

“This is among the factors that contribute to the hot and dry weather,” he said.

Jailan added climate changes was normal and should not be a cause for alarm.

“The department is closely monitoring the situation, and will issue warnings in the event of any extremities,” he said.

According to Jailan, the department had carried out two cloud seeding exercises this year at the dam’s water catchment in Kedah and Penang.

“It was aimed at increasing the water level to support agriculture activities and domestic water supply,” he said.

Among the targeted areas were Muda Agriculture Development Authority (Mada) dam, Pedu, Ahning, Kuala Nerang, Kampung Perupok, as well as the Teluk Bahang dam in Penang.

“The cloud seeding operation was conducted on Jan 19 and 20. The next exercise will depend entirely on the suitability of the weather or clouds,” he said, adding that continuous monitoring of weather condition it the northern states of the Peninsular would continue.

In February last year, NST reported a low rainfall with temperatures soaring between 34°C and 36°C instead of the normal range of 32°C and 34°C during the end of the monsoon season.

It was reported the northern states, namely Perlis, Kedah and Perak, had recorded temperatures as high as 37°C according to the department.

The weather situation, with low rainfall and dry spell, continued from February until March.