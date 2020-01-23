AirAsia temporarily cancels all flights to and from Wuhan, China

KUALA LUMPUR: AirAsia flights from Kota Kinabalu, Bangkok and Phuket to Wuhan, China, have been temporarily cancelled until Jan 28 in the light of health concerns about the spread of Wuhan coronavirus.

AirAsia Bhd in a statement today said those in Wuhan were advised to abide by the announcements made by the Chinese government and its health authorities, and to contact their respective diplomatic missions or embassies in China for assistance.

“Air Asia assures that the safety and well-being of our guests and Allstars is our top priority.

“AirAsia is complying with advice and regulations from global and local health authorities, including the World Health Organisation.

“We are closely monitoring this situation and will continue to provide information on the latest developments,” it said.

Guests who wish to make changes to their travel plans to/from Wuhan would be able to reroute, retain credit, or request for a full refund.

Travellers who are returning to Malaysia can reroute to any other mainland China destination for flights to Kota Kinabalu, Bangkok and Phuket without additional cost, subject to seat availability. This is applicable for all flights until Feb 29.

Meanwhile, Health Ministry has advised those planning to visit Wuhan to postpone their trips except in unavoidable cases.

In a statement today, Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said although the mode of viral transmission had yet to be ascertained, there was a possibility that the virus could be transmitted from one person to another.

Yesterday (Jan 22), the World Health Organization held its first International Health Regulations (IHR) Emergency Committee for Pneumonia due to the Novel Coronavirus 2019-nCoV, to find out if a global health emergency could be issued.

The Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) can only be declared after a consensus is reached by committee members.

The meeting resumes today.

“WHO has been working with Chinese authorities and global experts from the day we were informed, to learn more about the virus, how it affects the people who are sick with it, how they can be treated, and what countries can do to respond,” WHO said in a statement.