Hijab wearing girls display lion dance skills

TUARAN: It is not an unusual scene in Sabah to see other races as part of a lion dance troupe performing for Chinese New Year’s celebration.

Last night, three teenage girls in headscarves had the audience in awe as they manoeuvred the lion costume to the rhythm of drums and cymbals, during the annual lion dance and Chinese New Year celebration here.

The trio, sisters Hana Tasmin Rosli, 13, and Hanis Batrisya Rosli, 11, as well as a friend Farhana Atiqah Mohd Farizan, 18, said they were trained by their coach Felix Voo Pei Ming on the acrobatic moves.

“We joined the group early last year. Initially, it was difficult but our Chinese friends guided us so that we could master the choreography.

“We also took the opportunity to learn Chinese language although they are fluent in Bahasa Malaysia,” said Hana.

The troupe which is managed by SJK Cina St Philip’s Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) in Tamparuli here has gained popularity among the public since last year.

PTA head Chester Lo said the troupe of 33 members was formed in 2015 to collect funds for the school students’ activities.

“This lion dance troupe has more girls as members compared to other troupes.

“It is also interesting that the Bumiputera members are fluent in the Chinese language, which of course helps to bring them closer together.”

Also present during the celebration was Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Wilfred Madius Tangau.