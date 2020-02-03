AirAsia flight to bring Malaysians home now in Wuhan

KUALA LUMPUR: The AirAsia flight which left the country today to bring home Malaysians and their families stranded in Wuhan, the epicentre of the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) outbreak, has landed at the city’s airport about 9pm.

A National Disaster and Management Agency (Nadma) spokesperson confirmed that the AK8264 flight, with 12 crews and medical supplies including 500,000 pairs of rubber gloves as a contribution to the Chinese government in its efforts to combat the spread of the coronavirus, arrived at the Wuhan Tianhe International Airport.

Also accompanying the crew is a team of eight people from the Health Ministry, Wisma Putra and Nadma.

It was reported earlier today that aircraft departed from the second terminal of the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (klia2) at about 4pm.

It was also reported that there are a total of 141 people comprising 116 Malaysians and 25 of their non-citizen spouses and children that would be evacuated from Wuhan.

They are however subjected to several procedures including exit health screening by the health authorities in China at the airport in Wuhan.

Only those who did not display any symptoms associated with the virus could board the aircraft.

The passengers, crews and others involved in the mission including a team of six officers from the Malaysian Embassy in China deployed from Beijing to Wuhan will also undergo several health screening procedures including quarantine for two weeks at an undisclosed surveillance centre upon their arrival at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport.