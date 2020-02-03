Two friends killed in three-vehicle crash

NIBONG TEBAL: Two friends were killed in an accident involving three vehicles at Jalan Datuk Keramat near here this afternoon.

The deceased have been identified as A. Durairash, 20, and his pillion rider Ellarasan, 22, both from Kamunting Taiping.

Initial investigation showed the deceased’s motorcycle had rammed into the right side of a Toyota Vios, which was heading towards Parit Buntar from Nibong Tebal, as it stopped to make a turn.

This resulted in the motorcycle to skid to the opposite lane and was rammed by a lorry.

Both Durairash and Ellarasan were pinned under the lorry and died instantly.

Seberang Prai Selatan district police chief Superintendent Shafee Abdul Samad said the deceased’s remains were sent to the Sungai Bakap Hospital for a post-mortem.

He said the 24-year-old car driver and 49-year-old lorry driver escaped unhurt.

“We are urging witnesses to assist investigation into the fatal crash,” he said.

The case is investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.