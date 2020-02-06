New Malaysia: Feudal way or true democracy?

KUALA LUMPUR: The call for Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s (Bersatu) top three posts not to be contested has invited many reactions from members and political observers.

This call, made by Kelantan, Terengganu and Sabah Bersatu, did not provide strong arguments for members to understand it, except that it would strengthen the party.

It begs the question of how can stopping members from practising democracy strengthen the party? This question is playing in the minds of many grassroots members.

As a new party, Bersatu needs strong leadership in its first and second tiers, but the party lacks leaders in the latter.

A solid line-up in the second tier leadership is vital as these are the people who will be trained to take over the top positions when the time comes.

Granted, a fledgling party allowing contests for its top three posts might be risky as it could cause disturbances at the grassroots. From a political science standpoint however, contests in a party are examples of democracy.

A Bersatu division leader, who supported the idea, said it would ensure a strong and united party at the central and grassroots levels.

“Each leader has his own followers and if we disturb this, it could spell trouble for Bersatu because as it will lead to factions. As a new party, we can’t afford to have a divided grassroots, so it is better not to let the top three posts be contested.

“But I am only agreeing with the suggestion this time around because the three leaders started this party, so let’s show some appreciation to them.

“This is our first party election and we need stability,” the division leader told the New Straits Times.

However, some division and branch leaders fear that this idea would lead the party down the same path as Umno’s feudalistic politics.

Political analyst Dr Awang Azman Awang Pawi was of the opinion that democracy would not be able to blossom in Bersatu if it followed the passé way of choosing a leader.

“I guess since the majority of Bersatu leaders are from Umno, this is why they prefer the feudal way, but this tradition is outdated and should be done away with.

“In this New Malaysia era, this primitive approach has no place because it would prevent talented new faces from getting any opportunity,” he said.

The leadership line-up is made up of politicians with vast experience and strong grassroots support.

But with chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad in his 90s and party president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin in his 70s, Bersatu members, especially the youth, are wondering if there is anyone in the party who can take over those positions in the future.

A Youth branch leader, when contacted, expressed unhappiness with the suggestion, saying that it would block fresh faces from growing in politics.

“The leaders are saying we lack second-tier leaders. Yes, because we are not given the chance to prove our worth.

“Before the 14th General Election, we called the Umno-led government a kleptocratic government. The party was and still is undemocratic.

“So what are we going to do now? Follow in the same vein as Umno?"

For the past decade or so, many have heard fresh graduates complaining that they could not get a job because interviewers would ask how many years of experience they had. The answer is always the same:

“We are looking for experience, hence the reason for our presence at this interview session.”

Indeed, a person cannot grow in his career without being given opportunities.

If the existence of factions among the grassroots is a worry for Bersatu leaders, it shouldn’t be. Factions, or cliques, will always exist, in a government administration, an office or a classroom. There is no escaping it.

What’s important, in the case of Bersatu, is the survival of the party, not the personalities.