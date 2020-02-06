Keeping kavadi designs simple

KUALA LANGAT: Balasubramaniam Batumalai was 9 when he became awestruck at the sight of a kavadi for the very first time in his life.

The Seremban-born lad was in Batu Caves to celebrate Thaipusam at the time and he recalls being fascinated seeing the kavadi, beautifully adorned with thousands of peacock feathers, being carried by a devotee up the 272 steps of Batu Caves.

It left a lasting impression on Balasubramaniam, 40, who has spent half his life making kavadi for Thaipusam not only for himself, but also clients locally and abroad.

When interviewed by the New Straits Times in Sungai Manggis, Banting, Balasubramaniam said his endeavour in kavadi-making was an annual offering to Lord Muruga. His love for building kavadi has never wavered since he began at 17, now with 23 years of experience.

This year, he has been commissioned to build 20 kavadi for Malaysian clients living in the United Kingdom, Australia, Saudi Arabia and South Africa, who will be coming home to pay penance to Lord Muruga this Saturday.

Balasubramaniam is an instrument engineer at a paper mill factory by day and a kavadi maker by night, especially in the weeks leading to Thaipusam.

He is assisted by more than 10 helpers to design, build and decorate the kavadi since November last year, which are available for rent.

As the owner of Bala Kavadi rental Services, his regular clients leave it up to him to intricately design the kavadi with various religious symbols, fabrics, motifs and light-emitting diode (LED) lights.

His mechanical engineering background also helped in creating lightweight designs for devotees, who need to walk up steep steps and cover many kilometres.

“All of my kavadi are made of aluminium and plywood structures, weighing between 25kg and 50kg. So itis easier on a devotee’s body frame because they will be walking for a few hours and up the steep steps of Batu Caves.

“I do not make kavadi with bamboo and rattan as it is difficult to source the materials. They are also heavy and cost more.

“My designs emphasise an abundance of peacock feathers as a kavadi will have about 3,000 pieces of it.

“I am very traditional when it comes to kavadi designs. I believe in keeping it simple with the focus on peacock features, the Lord Muruga statue and religious motifs, unlike the over-the-top designs that we have seen over the years,” he said.

As the kavadi are for rent, he said they enabled him to recycle the aluminium and plywood structures that could be dismantled, making it easier to transport to and from Batu Caves and to his clients.

The motifs are made of materials such as polyfoam and fabrics from India. The LED lights are interchangeable, while peacock feathers can be removed.

“I am not in favour of wastage when it comes to making kavadi. Existing kavadi can be modified.

The structures, fabrics and motifs are kept in proper storage areas so they can be reused.

“Aluminium, plywood or LED lights will only be replaced if they are damaged. I only acquire about 5,000 pieces of new peacock feathers every year from Little India in Brickfields or online shopping platforms.”

He said the people assisting him also function as kavadi porters, who encourage the carriers during their procession up Batu Caves.

The porters are responsible to carry down the kavadi once the devotee has reached the top.

“The kavadi porter is a service that I provide to my clients. It’s my pleasure to do it as they are carrying kavadi to honour Lord Muruga.

“Once they are up at the temple, I want them to focus on prayers and get a chance to rest as they will be tired. I do not want them to be worried about having to bring their kavadi down the steps,” said Balasubramaniam.

One of his assistant/porters, Jagathis Vijayakumaran, 27, said he made five to six trips to accompany devotees every Thaipusam.

“It might be tiring, but I am happy I get to assist devotees. The blessings I get from Lord Muruga will be priceless.”

Jagathis said the Thaipusam festival was significant to him and he did not mind shutting down his car wash business for 10 days to assist Balasubramaniam to build kavadi.

“This is the sacrifice I can offer to Lord Muruga and it is worth it. After all, this is a once-a-year festival,” he said.