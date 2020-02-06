'Dickson Street' to attract more tourists to PD

PORT DICKSON: Port Dickson will soon be home to a tourist shopping haven, under an ambitious project by Dickson Street Sdn Bhd.

Dubbed “Dickson Street”, it will sit on a 2ha area by the beach near D’Wharf Hotel, and will house 200 retail spaces, measuring 1x1sqm each, with modern container shops.

Dickson Street’s managing director Michael Chong said the project was aimed to create a conducive business environment that will be a tourist attraction.

He said Dickson Street was expected to open in mid-April.

Built at a cost of approximately RM4 million, it would incorporate a variety of local cultures and traditions, he added.

“A total of 120 premises will sell a variety of traditional food from 13 states in Malaysia, while another 80 will sell clothing, souvenirs, handicraft and other products,” he said.