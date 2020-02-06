Brace for delays as 900m stretch on Jalan Semantan to be partially closed for a year

KUALA LUMPUR: Those using the Petaling Jaya-bound route from Pusat Bandar Damansara (PBD) should brace for delays and diversions for a full year starting Monday (Feb 10).

City Hall today announced that a 900m stretch would be closed on Jalan Semantan and Jalan Beringin from the Bangsar and PJ-bound route.

Its Corporate Planning Director Khairul Azmir Ahmad said in a statement today that it was to facilitate the construction of an elevated road.

The route to PBD is also to be diverted through Jalan Beringin.

The New Straits Times is still contacting the authority to get details on whether there would be more closures on the thoroughfare.

The three-lane road is to stretch for 1.34km from the Sprint Highway-Jalan Maarof interchange to the Sprint Highway-Jalan Semantan interchange to address the congestion on Jalan Johar and Jalan Beringin.

Last year, residents question the credibility of the traffic impact assessment (TIA) report on the controversial RM211.75mil elevated Jalan Damansara-Semantan after City Hall held a briefing with them over the project.

They objected to the project on the grounds that the 2018 TIA report was too narrow and failed to take into account the impact on the greater Damansara area.

At the briefing, however, Pavilion Damansara Heights project traffic consultant Dr Tai Tuck Leong said that study concluded that the elevated highway would reduce traffic congestion in the area.

He said the percentage of traffic on Jalan Beringin and Jalan Johar would be reduced by 47 per cent age upon the road’s completion.

WCT Sdn Bhd, who was awarded the contract, is undertaking the project while the construction cost is being shared by DBKL, Pavilion and UKAS (Public-Private Partnership Unit).

According to previous reports, City Hall is to contribute RM130mil to the cost.

Segambut MP Hannah Yeoh, who attended the dialogue, said City Hall had failed to clarify the cost and the traffic impact of the elevated highway project in its briefing.

Yeoh had also urged DBKL to review the plot ratio for this transit-oriented development and improve the public transport facility to the Pusat Bandar Damansara MRT station.

Meanwhile, the public is urged to contact the authority’s Civil Engineering Department at 03-2617 9000 and SPRINT 03-7424 7333 for more details.