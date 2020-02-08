AUKU repeal: Student, youth groups voice concerns

KUALA LUMPUR:The government’s announcement that the Universities and University Colleges Act (AUKU) 1971 will be repealed does not mean the long fight to unshackle higher learning institutions is over.

Student and youth groups expressed reservations over the repeal after the prime minister announced that AUKU would be scrapped and replaced with a more comprehensive law.

Maju Youth Committee president Wong Yan Ke said while the repeal had been long awaited, concerns abound that the new law would be an AUKU in all but name.

“After the government’s 50-year-old grip on higher learning institutions, everyone is sceptical whether the new law will be just another AUKU. I urge the government to be transparent and involve all stakeholders, including the public, in drafting the law and scrutinising it.”

Wong said unlike AUKU, there should not be any provision in the new law to grant ministers or politicians the power to appoint vice-chancellors.

Maju Youth Committee president Wong Yan Ke.

The UM alumni, who ran foul of the university’s administration when he protested over UM’s involvement in the Malay Dignity Conference in October, said the law must be protective rather than restrictive. This, he said, was to safeguard students’ rights and their freedom to run organisations or unions minus the administration’s intervention.

Malaysian Youth Council (MYC) president Jufitri Joha welcomed the move, but pointed out there was no clarity or consultation on the new law.

He said freedom of speech in the academia to create world-class scholars should be the cornerstone of the new law.

“The new law has to include the spirit that all undergraduates and graduates are free to think in line with Article 10 of the Constitution which touches on freedom of speech, assembly and association. The subject was also highlighted in Hilman Idham’s suit against the government in 2011 on the freedom of students’ participation in politics,” he said, adding that the law should empower student unions to train leaders.

He also said it was crucial for student unions, MYC and credible academics to be included in the drafting committee.

Universiti Putra Malaysia student representative council acting president Hafizudeen Zaidi, however, said there was no reason for a new rule if the existing one could be amended.

“They should not claim it’s a new law when they are just adding a few rulings or provisions.”

On the reinstatement of rules barring students from political involvement, Hafizudeen said there were pros and cons to students’ involvement in politics.

“It’s good for the purpose of politics and education but some students will get aggressive and misuse the platform.”

In December 2018, the Dewan Rakyat had unanimously approved amendments to AUKU 1971 to enable students to take part in politics.

The amendment saw the abolishment of Section 15(2)(c) of AUKU, which barred students from taking part in politics on campus. This was in line with the government’s manifesto to uphold the authority and independence of universities.