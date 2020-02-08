3 killed, 3 hurt in 4-vehicle collision in Kluang

JOHOR BARU: Three people were killed and three others injured in a four-vehicle collision at Km42 of Jalan Kluang Barat-Mersing in Kluang, last night.

The deceased were identified as car driver Aishah Afiqah Mashaizar, 26; and Indonesian motorcyclist Jambong, 63 and his pillion rider Suparman, 36, Bernama reported.

The 9.20pm accident is believed to have occurred when Jambong’s motorcycle, which was making a turn at the agro tourism farm junction, was rear-ended by a Perodua Myvi.

NSTP/Cpurtesy of PDRM

It is learnt that the impact caused Suparman to be thrown onto a vehicle coming from the opposite direction; while the Myvi driver, who had lost control, crashed their car into the vehicle driven by Aishah Afiqah.

The deceased were identified as car driver Aishah Afiqah Mashaizar, 26; and Indonesian motorcyclist Jambong, 63 and his pillion rider Suparman, 36, Bernama reported. -NSTP/Cpurtesy of PDRM

“Jambong and Suparman died at the scene; while Aishah Afiqah succumbed to her injuries at the Kluang Hospital’s emergency unit,” said Kluang police chief Assistant Commissioner Mohd Abduh Ismail.

The 9.20pm accident is believed to have occurred when Jambong’s motorcycle, which was making a turn at the agro tourism farm junction, was rear-ended by a Perodua Myvi. - NSTP/Cpurtesy of PDRM

He added that the three injured victims were rushed to the same hospital for treatment.

The case is being investigated under Section 41 of the Road Transport Act 1987.