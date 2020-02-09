Water rationing exercise, cloud seeding in Melaka

MELAKA: Melaka's water rationing exercise which continues tomorrow will involve industrial, tourism and health facilities.

Syarikat Air Melaka Berhad (SAMB) in its statement today said the industrial areas affected are Ayer Keroh, Batu Berendam, Bukit Rambai, Melaka International Trade Centre (MITC), Krubong, Cheng Technology Park, Tangga Batu, Zarina and Serkam.

"Some domestic consumers around the industrial areas will also experience water supply rationing, which is scheduled to end on Feb 23," said the statement posted on SAMB's Facebook page.

The state water management company said tourist destinations affected by the rationing exercise included premises in Jalan Bendahara, Jonker Walk, Jalan Taming Sari, Stadhuys building and Pulau Melaka.

In addition, over 37 hotels, 11 shopping malls and four private hospitals around the city will be involved in the exercise.

The state began water rationing on Jan 29, affecting 550,673 people, or 62.8 per cent of the population to ensure there was sufficient water supply throughout the hot and dry spell, which is expected to end next month.

Meanwhile, the state government through the Melaka Water Regulatory Authority (BKSA) today initiated a two-day cloud seeding operation to address the water supply issue.

Melaka Public Works, Transport and Public Facilities Committee chairman Datuk Mohd Sofi Abdul Wahab said the two-hour operation beginning 2.30 pm would utilise AFJet's Cessna 340A aircraft.

"If all goes according to plan, there should be rainfall in the upstream areas, namely ​​Sungai Batang Melaka, the streams entering Sungai Melaka and the dams, especially the Durian Tunggal Dam in Alor Gajah.

"This operation will continue tomorrow, with the Meteorological Department contributing their technical expertise to make this operation successful," he said in a statement here today. -- BERNAMA