Stop the vivisection of Palestinians, Anwar tells Israel and US

PETALING JAYA: The parliamentary caucus on reform and governance chairman Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has called on Israel and the United States to stop the "massacre of Palestinians".

Describing their action as a “vivisection”, Anwar also called on all Muslims leaders worldwide to make a clear stand on the Palestinian struggles that have lasted for over seven decades.

“At the lowest end of the Ottoman Empire, under sultan Abdul Hamid II, it is amazing to note that it was an empire that was weak (at the time) but even then, they could stand up to basic principles when they said in reference to the Palestinian struggles that ‘we will never accept vivisection of the Palestinians',” he said.

The PKR president said this at the third annual conference of the League of Parliamentarians for Al-Quds, here, today.

“We will use this League of Parliamentarians for Al-Quds to continue to engage with other Muslim countries and to suggest three things to them.

“Firstly they must take a clear position, secondly, mere rhetoric is not acceptable and thirdly, we need a clear commitment and clear action from them,” he added.

On the US President Donald Trump’s "peace plan", Anwar echoed the opinion of many Muslim leaders that it would not be accepted and that the Muslims around the world would continue to oppose the former’s move.