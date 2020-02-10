2019-nCoV: 18 cases, 22 close contacts of latest victim detected

PUTRAJAYA: The Health Ministry detected 22 people who came in close contact with the latest 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) patient from Banting.

The 32-year-old Malaysian who worked in Macau had just returned to Malaysia in February before he developed symptoms of the virus and sought medical treatment from a private clinic, a health clinic in Teluk Datok before he was referred to the Banting Hospital.

In the course of events, he had come into close contact with three family members - his mother, younger brother and a niece, prior to coming into contact with 19 medical personnel from the three medical facilities.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad said he was the 18th patient here who tested positive for the virus. 12 of these are Chinese nationals, while six are Malaysians.

"He is now being treated at the Sungai Buloh Hospital, while swab samples from his close contacts, included those who treated him without proper Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) recommended during his earlier visits to the medical facility had also been asked to be tested.

"The tracking of close contacts was a precautionary measure to control the spread of the infectious disease. This includes all those who may have come within a one metre distance of the patient," he said during a press conference at the ministry, here, today.

"Of the 18, three patients have fully recovered and were discharged. The rest are still being treated in isolation and have responded positively to the treatments administered. We are using a slightly different approach but the result is about the same in preventing any further spread," he said.

Dr Dzulkefly said confirmed cases and their close contacts, who are in isolation, were all reported to be in a stable condition.

"This included the 105 who were brought back through the evacuation mission from Wuhan as well as another 107 close contacts who are still in isolation. There are no new symptomatic cases among the evacuees except for the father and daughter that have been reported on the day of arrival,” the minister added.

On the possibility of a relapse in victims who had fully recovered from the virus, Dr Dzulkefly said he did not rule out the possibility, however it was very unlikely.

"It is not impossible but highly unlikely because by the time a patient recovers and is discharged, the body's immune system has become stronger and able to fight off the viral attack,” he said, adding there are no relapses involving the three fully recovered cases so far.

The minister then denied allegations of two Singaporeans getting the virus after their trip to Malaysia (Singapore case 31 and 33) saying that the health authorities in Singapore had managed to establish links of the two with visitors from China.

Dr Dzulkefly is scheduled to have a teleconference call with his Singaporean counterpart on matters related to the outbreak concerning both countries at 4pm tomorrow.