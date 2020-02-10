22 investigations papers on unverified virus news

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 22 investigation papers have been opened throughout the country on the spread of unverified news about the 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) on social media.

Deputy director of Bukit Aman’s Criminal Investigation Department (Intelligence/Operations) Datuk Mohd Roze Shaari, said of these, two cases have been taken to court with three charges made at the Kuala Lumpur Magistrate’s Court and one at the Kuala Terengganu Magistrate’s Court.

All the charges were made under Section 505(b) of the Penal Code for causing fear or alarm to the public or any section of the public which provides for a jail sentence of up to two years or fine or both, if found guilty.

“The police urge the public to stop speculating on the investigations that are being conducted.

“Any statement or article on this (coronavirus) should not be uploaded or shared on the social media or the like,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Roze said spreading statements or material connected to the spread of coronavirus could lead to a disharmonious atmosphere in the country.

“The public should give their complete trust to the police to carry out the investigations in a transparent manner to uphold justice and preserve sovereignty of our laws,” he said. -- BERNAMA