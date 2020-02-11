Man drives against traffic in Penang, killing two

The Proton Wira that was involved in the accident. (NSTP/Courtesy of a reader)

GEORGE TOWN: Two people were killed and one was seriously injured when a man, believed to be driving against the flow of traffic, rammed into their motorcycles here this evening.

The incident happened at Jalan Thean Teik here about 8pm.

Northeast district police chief Assistant Commissioner Soffian Santong said the deceased was a woman aged 41 and a man aged 58. The injured was a 21-year-old man.

“Based on the initial report, the Proton Wira driver, in his 20s, had rammed into four motorcycles.

“We will conduct tests on his blood and urine before we can determine if he was driving under the influence of alcohol or any banned substance,” he said.

Several video footages of the incident have since gone viral on social media.