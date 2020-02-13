GOF man was rescuing other passengers before going missing

SANDAKAN: A General Operations Force (GOF) personnel, who went missing following a boat collision here today, was reportedly trying to rescue other passengers before he disappeared.

Corporal Asman Ongkal, 40, was among the 37 people was onboard the boat from Kampung Tanjung Aru to the central market here at the Sandakan jetty about 6am.

The boat, however, capsized when it collided with a tug boat towing another smaller boat.

Apart from Asman, others on board included 28 students from three schools (SMK Sandakan, SMK Tiong Hua and SMK Pangeran) as well as eight locals.

A rescue mission was mounted following the collision. Rescuers managed to save all the passengers, except for Asman, who was missing.

The GOF’s 15th Battalion commanding officer Superintendent Toipi Lamat said Asman was supposed to report for duty after sending his child to school.

He said based on information gleaned from the public, Asman was helping other passengers get to safety as the boat was capsizing.

“Until now, he has yet to be found. The GOF is also involved in the search and rescue operation,” he said.

Toipi expressed hope that the search would be successful and asked everyone to pray for Asman’s safety.

A search and rescue operation, spanning a radius of five nautical miles in front of Sandakan town, is ongoing, featuring the marine police, GOF, Fire and Rescue Department as well as 15 fishing boats.

Fifteen of the rescued passengers are receiving treatment at the district hospital.