Will you be my furry Valentine?

KUALA LUMPUR: Sometimes the best way to spend Valentine’s Day is to surround yourself with cats!

For expatriate from Dubai Neeta KM, her description of Valentine’s Day is about spending the day however an individual wants.

- NSTP/MUSTAFFA KAMAL

The 35-year-old who is a self-proclaimed cat lover said that it was her idea to spend time Valentine's Day with 20 other felines at a cat cafe in Taman Tun Dr Ismail, here.

While the New Straits Times went roving around the city looking at how people celebrate the day of love, we bumped into Neeta KM at the Purradise Cat Cafe.

“I found out about the cafe when I did some researching online.

“And what I believe, since today is Valentine’s Day, everyone should spend the day however they want to.

“I decided that today I will spend my time with these cats, eventhough these cats have yet to be familiar with me but I like the fact that I am surrounded by them.

“For me, recognising what you want is the best gift for Valentine’s Day because you need to appreciate yourself before you do things for others,” she said when met at the cafe.

Neeta KM said the one hour spent with cats is her own way of celebrating Valentine’s Day as she was not able to adopt a pet of her own since she frequently travels.