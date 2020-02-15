Condo calamity: Developer's sale permit will be suspended

KUALA LUMPUR: The sales licence of the developer of a condominium block in Taman Desa, which partially collapsed yesterday will be suspended.

Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin said the Attorney-General’s Chambers would suspend the Advertising Permit and Developer’s Licence (APDL) pending investigation.

She said the National Occupational Safety and Health Institute (Niosh) has been asked to expedite its investigation over the incident.

She said such investigations would normally take about a month to complete.

“However, we have asked Niosh to expedite the investigation.

“The coordinating committee for the collapsed condominium incident will hold a meeting on Monday at 2.30pm to discuss the matter.

“It will be attended by (representatives from) the ministry, Niosh, Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL), CIDB (Construction Industry Development Board) and the developer (Maxim Holdings),” she told a press conference after launching the 2020 Kuala Lumpur Architecture Festival (KLAF) at the Malaysian Institute of Architects (PAM), here, today.

Zuraida said initial findings revealed that there were no problems found with the soil and that the construction was in order.

The Address, a 202-unit, low-density residential project situated next to a public school began construction at the end of 2017.

It was met with complaints from Taman Desa residents including on noise pollution coming from the site.

On Jan 23, 2018, a crane toppled at the construction site and caused damages to an adjoining property, the Tiara Faber condominium.