'Boosting domestic tourism to be focal point of economic stimulus package'

PERMATANG PAUH: The economic stimulus package, to be unveiled by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad on Feb 27, will prioritise domestic tourism to ease the impact of the Covid-19 outbreak.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail said domestic tourism would certainly be beefed up under the stimulus package.

“We are indeed looking at how to draw out the economic stimulus package (to cushion the impact from the outbreak). That is (being done) internally.

“For domestic tourism, we are trying our best to enhance it further (following numerous concerns from the industry),” she said after monitoring upgrading works at Masjid Jamek Tuan Haji Abdul Latif Permatang Pasir, here, today.

She was asked on the government’s measures to help the tourism sector following numerous concerns raised since the coronavirus outbreak on Dec 31, last year.

Dr Wan Azizah earlier in her speech to members of the congregation shared a conversation she had with an AirAsia staff, who told her how in one of their flights, there was only one passenger.

“I also met with Deputy Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Muhammad Bakhtiar Wan Chik recently who told me how the tourism sector had seen a significant dip.

“This is a test for us which we need to overcome,” she added.

On Friday, Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng had said the economic stimulus package, aimed at preserving the welfare of the people, was neither a new budget nor part of the 2020 Budget.

He also said that assistance would be given to the affected sectors to allow the economy to emerge as whole as possible and benefit from the expected economic rebound post Covid-19.

On upgrading works at Masjid Jamek Tuan Haji Abdul Latif Permatang Pasir, Dr Wan Azizah hoped the congregation would put it to good use.

The Deputy Prime Minister had approved a RM500,000 allocation for the upgrading works.

“We may have a beautiful mosque but what is more important is how we enliven it,” she said.

Upgrading works which will see the existing mosque transformed into a two-storey building will begin in April, and expected to take six months to complete.

With the upgrading works, the mosque’s capacity will be upgraded to 850 from 740 at present.