Architects want Act reviewed to encourage local participation

KUALA LUMPUR: In an effort to encourage more local architects to participate in mega projects, the Board of Architects Malaysia is seeking to propose a review of the Architects Act 1967.

Its president Zairul Azidin Badri said this could be achieved through strict monitoring on the foreign architects working here.

“We would like to suggest that foreign architects taking on projects here are required to register with us so that we can also monitor them here.

“We hope that this will help promote Malaysian architects to be involved in projects awarded by the government.”

He said government-linked companies (GLCs), for instance, would most times engage foreign architects in designing their buildings, while Malaysians act as the submitting person.

“Should there be any problem with the buildings, these submitting persons are held responsible.

“Our legal team is currently looking at details in the existing act. We hope to submit our proposal (to the Works Ministry) by end of the year,” he told reporters after attending the launch of the Kuala Lumpur Architect Festival (KLAF) 2020 today.

He said there were currently about 2,300 architects registered with the board.

Zairul’s sentiment was echoed by PAM (Malaysian Institute of Architects) president Lilian Tay who said Malaysian architects were more than ready to take on big projects.

“We have Malaysians working abroad as there are more opportunities for them there (as opposed to here),” she said.

In acknowledging this, Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin said there were not many local architects in projects awarded by the government.

“I will bring this to the Cabinet and other agencies to discuss how to engage Malaysian architects who can play more roles in development.

“The spirit of Malaysian heritage will show when we engage local architects. When we build with love for the country, we will have better designs, which in turn will be better appreciated by the people,” she said in her speech at the launch of KLAF 2020.