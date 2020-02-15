PM: Media Prima Medica Outreach Programme helps people keep abreast of their health issues

LANGKAWI: Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mahathir and his wife Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohamad Ali were among 500 people who attended the Media Prima Medical Outreach (MPMO) programme at Nurul Islam Mosque in Kampung Sungai Itau here today.

The Langkawi member of Parliament drove the Proton X70 sport utility vehicle (SUV) himself to the venue of the programme.

Media Prima Group (MPB) chairman Datuk Syed Hussian Aljunid and National Heart Institute (IJN) chief executive officer Datuk Ai Aizan Abdul Rahim were present to welcome the couple who arrived at the venue of the programme at 9.30am.

Also present were MPB managing director Datuk Kamal Khalid, MPB corporate communications general manager Azlan Abdul Aziz and IJN chief operation officer, Akmal Arief Mohamed Fauzi.

Dr Mahathir and his wife spent almost 45 minutes at the programme, in which the prime minister was briefed and he inspected the health screenings and checks conducted by IJN staff on visitors of the event. NSTP/HAMZAH OSMAN

The Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme was jointly organised by MPB, the Media Prima-New Straits Times Press (NSTP) Volunteer Brigade, IJN and Langkawi Youth Power Club.

Dr Mahathir said the programme, which entered its second day today, would help the people to keep abreast and check on their health condition.

“Usually, we do not know that we are suffering from any illness until we undergo medical checks. Early health screening is important to enable us to get the necessary medical treatment before the condition worsens,” said Dr Mahathir.

Syed Hussian said apart from the mosque, the other venue chosen for the Langkawi-leg of the programme was Chee Boon Kor Moral Uplifting Society Hall in Kuah.

“The programme this time around is special since we brought along an IJN bus equipped with electrocardiogram (ECG) machine and a paediatrician from the institute.

“In conjunction with the CSR programme, we had also despatched 65 volunteers to clean the beach at Pulau Beras Basah yesterday,” he said.