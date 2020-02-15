Muhyiddin: No data leakage from use of Crypto AG encryption devices

IPOH: The government has assured that the use of Crypto AG encryption devices will not involve dissemination of the country’s confidential data.

Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said Malaysia had been using the technology for a long time and measures had also been taken to ensure no data leakage.

"Malaysia is not the only country which uses the technology. I have discussed this matter with the Inspector-General of Police, and we assure that the technology is not used to disseminate any form of confidential data.

"There are measures to follow to ensure that no important data leaks out," he told reporters after launching the national-level 48th Anniversary of People’s Volunteer Corps (Rela) celebration at Stadium Indera Mulia here today.

Also present were Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador, acting RELA general-director Kamarudin Mohd Rapig and Perak Menteri Besar Ahmad Faizal Azumu.

Washington Post had earlier reported that Malaysia was among 120 countries which bought rigged encryption devices from Swiss outfit Crypto AG, said to be secretly owned by the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA).

The agency is said to use the devices to eavesdrop on secure communications between unsuspecting government officials worldwide.

The report did not state when Malaysia bought the encryption devices or whether they are still being used.

Crypto AG was liquidated in 2018 but its products are still used in over a dozen countries.

Meanwhile, Abdul Hamid said the devices do not deliver hyper-sensitive information as claimed.

"The technology is used for short-term communications operations only,” he added.