Mall operators urged to increase Covid-19 preventive measures

PUTRAJAYA: Shopping mall operators in Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur are urged to step up the implementation of the Covid-19 preventive measures at their respective premises per recommendations by the Ministry of Health (MoH).

Federal Territories Minister Khalid Abd Samad said it was to ensure the spread of the disease could be controlled.

"So far, the situation is under control. What's important is for the operators and members of the public to take precautionary measures as recommended by MOH,” he told reporters after 2020 Putrajaya Fishing Competition in conjunction with Federal Territory Day celebration, here, today. -- BERNAMA