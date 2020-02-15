The two elephants died due to poison , says Christina Liew

KOTA KINABALU: The post-mortems carried out on two female elephant remains which were found dead at two separate locations recently, revealed that it was due to poison ingested by the two animals.

Sabah Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister Datuk Christina Liew said however, the authorities had yet to identify the type of the poison.

” … we will investigate further,” she told reporters here today.

The two female Borneo pygmy elephants were found dead at a plantation in Sukau and Dermakot Sandakan Reserve Forest respectively.

The latest two represented the second and third case of elephant remains discovered this year following the first which was found at Lower Kinabatangan last month.

Elaborating further, she said to overcome the issue, the state government had approved Sabah State Elephant Action Plan (2020-2029).

The plan is an effort to resolve the conflict between human and elephant in the state, she said. – BERNAMA