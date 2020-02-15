American is 22nd in Malaysia positive for Covid-19

KUALA SELANGOR: An 83-year-old American has been tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in Malaysia to 22.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the woman was among a group of 145 passengers of a cruise ship that docked in Cambodia on Feb 13.

“All 145 passengers of the ship have taken a flight to Malaysia on Feb 14. Out of the number, the woman and her 85-year-old husband who arrived at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport on Friday showed symptoms of infection and were subsequently referred to the Sungai Buloh Hospital for further tests.

“Following tests by the Institute for Medical Research, she was found positive on Saturday.”

The woman is reported to be stable and is currently being isolated at the hospital facility.

“The husband, who is also an American citizen, was tested negative. He is still receiving treatment and being monitored at the hospital due to his symptoms.”

The statement from the Health Ministry also stated that all passengers and crew of the cruise ship have been allowed to return to their respective countries of origin by the Cambodian government following preliminary tests.