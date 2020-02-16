City Hall: Boycott dirty eateries

KUALA LUMPUR: City Hall urged the public to boycott dirty eateries following its decision to seal off a famous Bangsar roadside eatery here.

Culture, Arts, Tourism and Sports Department director Mohd Nazam Harun said a boycott would be the tipping point in Kuala Lumpur’s war against these eateries.

“We are locked in a cat-and-mouse game with these traders and operators.

“City Hall doesn’t have the numbers for weekly or even fortnightly checks on these places.

“Boycotts will give us an edge and drive home the message that unhygienic practices will not be tolerated. This will hit them where it hurts — their pockets.”

He said the boycott should include unlicensed traders as these “rambos” (fly-by-night traders) are not verified as food handlers by the authority.

Their safety and hygiene are questionable as the authority cannot verify whether they have been vaccinated against diseases like typhoid.

“Rambos may be cheap and appear to be clean, but we must not forget health and safety risks.”

Nazam said he was perplexed at the public’s apathy to the matter by continuing to eat at dirty shops and stalls despite viral exposés, as well as highly-publicised shutdowns by authorities.

He said in conjunction with Visit Malaysia Year 2020 and with Malaysia hosting the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation meetings at the end of the year, the public could play a role in ensuring street food operators toe the line when it comes to cleanliness on their premises.

“How we present Malaysian street food depends on whether we are committed to making it worthy to be promoted.

“If we want to be remembered for our food, we can’t afford to have seals and closures of eateries. That’s why we have to emphasise their cleanliness.

“Otherwise, Malaysia will become synonymous with dirty eateries.”

He said stall and restaurant owners could rebrand themselves by adopting stricter hygienic practices and getting trading licences and permits.

This would also sustain and grow their businesses in the long run, instead of drawing only local patrons, he said.

He said City Hall would step up enforcement blitzes on dirty eateries this year.

“Datuk Bandar (KL Mayor Datuk Seri Nor Hisham Ahmad Dahlan) has said KL should be clean and hygienic before Apec. To do this, we need help from the public and traders. We can’t do it alone.”

He said hotel operators had met City Hall to explore ways to promote local food, with the next series of meetings to focus on stall operators, their associations and restaurants.

Last Monday, the Federal Territory Health Department shut down five eateries in Lucky Garden, Bangsar, for two weeks until Feb 24 to be cleaned.

Previously, closure notices were issued by the City Hall’s Licensing and Petty Traders’ Management as well as Health and Environment departments.

The last closure notice issued in April called for 25 premises at the hawker area to be closed down for infringements, including poor hygiene.

It closed three food outlets in the area later that month. Closures were also reported in 2015, while checks were recorded thrice in 2018, while compounds were issued for offences.

Former mayor Tan Sri Kamaruzzaman Shariff talked about relocating the hawker centre to a new area more than 20 years ago. There has been no update on this.

The row of four stalls previously located in Lorong Ara Kiri 1 was relocated to Lorong Ara Kiri 3 for what was to be a six-month interim before it was to be moved to the former Jolly Green Giant food court.

Since then, the initial four stalls have multiplied to 24.