It's your job, don't shunt it, consumer group tells City Hall

KUALA LUMPUR: City Hall cannot wash its hands of enforcing the law on dirty eateries, and neither should it urge the public to boycott these eateries if they break those laws.

These were the opinions of consumer groups, traders and street food lovers when talking about the temporary closure of stalls in a hawker centre in Lucky Garden, Bangsar, here.

Long-time Bangsar resident Chan Cheng Tuan said City Hall should not take the easy way out.

“Enforcement is their responsibility. If Australia and Singapore can do it, why can’t they? Are we a Third World country where dirty eateries are expected? Look at food courts in Singapore. Why is it that cheap food must equal dirty food?”

Chan said this after the temporary closure of a fish curry stall in the area. Five food stalls and one restaurant have been ordered to close.

She said she used to like the dishes at the stall, especially the signature fish head curry.

“But the quality has dropped and it’s become pricey too.”

She claimed to have seen a video clip allegedly taken at the stall that made her stomach turn.

“It shows one worker using his hand to stir the curry in a pot. I lost my appetite after seeing that.”

She said the worker in the video was elbow-deep in a stock pot mixing raw ingredients for the fish head curry.

Chan, however, said the eatery should not be used as a scapegoat in the hunt for dirty eateries, as the whole row of stalls in the area was filthy and needed to be sealed and cleaned.

Federation of Malaysian Consumer Associations chief executive officer Datuk Dr Paul Selvaraj said the enforcement of health and safety regulations related to eateries was the job of the authorities.

He said the role designated to local government and Health Ministry was non-negotiable.

“They can’t compromise by calling for a boycott. They have to seal (the eatery) and enforce a clean-up.”

Selvaraj said although the outlets were known for affordable and convenient food, food handling safety and cleanliness should not be compromised.

“The greater responsibility is for the local government to enforce the laws, whether or not it has the manpower.”

He said calling for a boycott was easier said than done as unhygienic practices and filthy conditions were often hidden from public view.

“You may boycott one eatery, but there is no telling if the next one is just as dirty. What we need is a system to deter business owners from condoning such practices.”

He said cheap and affordable eating places should continue to exist.

Lembah Pantai member of parliament Fahmi Fadzil said there should be a balance between maintaining hygiene and cleanliness, and providing a place for the public to buy affordable food.

Malaysian Federation of Hawkers and Petty Traders Association president Datuk Seri Rosli Sulaiman urged local authorities to conduct enforcement at popular places.

“Everyone wants to spend less these days. Eating at stalls instead of restaurants makes a huge difference to your wallet. It is City Hall’s duty to ensure that these premises are fit to cater to the public.”

Rosli said a boycott would punish errant traders and educate the public on rejecting dirty premises.

He said the public could determine the cleanliness of an eatery by checking its toilets.

When asked about the condition of the hawker centre in Bangsar that was in the news, Rosli said the stalls were neither clean nor dirty.

“The same goes for the fish curry stall in question,” he said, adding that he had yet to receive any complaint from the public about the stall.

The operator of the stall had told a daily that residents were the ones who complained about his stall, claiming that they were unhappy with the success of his business.

He pointed out the dirty vicinity in which the stall was located.

The daily claimed to have shown the operator photos of the filthy conditions at his stall, as well as images of his staff urinating into a drain nearby.

In response to this, the operator said he had told his workers to use a toilet at a nearby supermarket.