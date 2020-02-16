Power transition agreement between Dr Mr, Anwar unconstitutional - Pas

KUALA LUMPUR: Pas has deemed the transition of power agreement between Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim as unconstitutional.

Pas secretary-general Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan deemed the power transition agreement finalised by Pakatan Harapan component parties before the 14th General Election (GE14) as going against the Federal Constitution.

He said that the agreement by the pact also challenged the power vested in the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

Takiyuddin claimed that in the event if such an agreement does exist, then it goes against the nation’s laws and as such was deemed as not being valid.

The Kota Baru MP explained that when it comes to the appointment of the Prime Minister, the Yang di-Pertuan Agong does not require the advice of any quarter, more so with urgings and pressure from PH.

“Based on Article 40(2) (a) and 43(2)(a) (of the Federal Constitution), the Yang di-Pertuan Agong may act in his discretion in the appointment of a Prime Minister who in his judgment is likely to command the confidence of the majority of the members of Dewan Rakyat.

“As such, the ‘Transfer of Power Agreement’ which is said to be dated Jan 7, 2018, limits the tenure of the seventh Prime Minister, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, who will then be replaced with Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim as the eighth Prime Minister, if it really exists, than it goes against the law and is not valid.

"This is because the so-called 'agreement' was inked before May 9, 2018, which is the date when PH received its mandate through GE14.

“It is very strange that the 'Power Transition Agreement' was agreed by a party who had yet to gain and receive power,” he said in a statement today.

It is understood that the agreement inked by PH component parties did not state the exact date the transition of power would take place for Anwar to assume responsibilities as the eighth Prime Minister.

Takiyuddin insisted that Pas would stand by its call for a 'vote of confidence' in the Dewan Rakyat or Statutory Declaration could determine if the sitting Prime Minister still commanded majority support in the lower House of Parliament.

"Although the motion for a vote of confidence is unprecedented, it is nevertheless not illegal," he said.

Pas had earlier insisted that Dr Mahathir's vote of confidence be set to continue to lead the country as prime minister until the end of the current administration’s term.

The issue involving the transition of power of the Prime Minister returned to the limelight of late after several political leaders, especially from PKR and DAP called for a clearer date for the handover, with the PH Presidential Council set to meet on Feb 21 to resolve it.

The PH leaders had also strongly urged that the power transition be realised this May or on the anniversary of PH wresting the government in the 14th General Election on May 9.

The issue escalated as Pas, Umno and some PKR representatives were believed to have backed lawmakers to sign alleged Statutory Declarations to support Dr Mahathir’s leadership until the end of the term.

Dr Mahathir had said and reiterated that he would transfer power to Anwar after the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit (APEC) in November.