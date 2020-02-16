Covid-19 case at Skudai school is fake news, says Johor Health Dept

JOHOR BAHRU: The Johor Health Department dismissed as fake news the claim circulating on social media about a Covid-19 case at Chinese-medium school Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan (C) Ko Kuang in Skudai near here.

In an announcement published on its official Facebook page, the department said the alleged statement about a coronavirus case at the school was not true.

“The public is requested not to share this untrue statement as it will cause panic,” the department said, while issuing a reminder that individuals spreading false news could be prosecuted under section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 which provides for a maximum fine of RM50,000 or imprisonment not exceeding one year or both, as well as a daily fine of RM1,000 if the offence continues to be committed after conviction.

The fake message included the name of a council member of a local authority, who is alleged to have made the claim about the Covid-19 case at the school. – BERNAMA