Azmin: Give full support to Dr Mahathir, help with our economic growth

KUALA LUMPUR: Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali has urged Ampang folk to give their full support to Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to steer the country towards economic growth.

He was saying this while urging all parties to stop playing politics and to instead, focus on developing the country's economy.

"Stop the political games, Malaysians are often discussing about politics but let's all focus on developing the country and the economy. Give full support to Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir to lead the country and help with our economic growth.

"This is so that when Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) is held this year, we will be a strong country that can compete on the global scene," he said in a speech at the Ampang and Bukit Antarabangsa Chinese New Year celebration, here, today.

Also present were Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin and Gerakan president Datuk Dominic Lau.

On a related matter, Azmin said Malaysia was now among many countries worldwide that were affected by the Covid-19 outbreak.

"The tourism, aviation, logistics and hotel sectors have been hit by the current outbreak.

"Our Health Ministry has taken the right and effective preventive measures to handle the virus.

"The government will introduce an economic stimulus packages soon to ensure that additional funds are channeled to help cash flow and assist these sectors," he said.

Meanwhile, Azmin said he was happy with the multiracial crowd present at the Chinese New Year event tonight, saying such celebrations were part of Malaysia’s uniqueness.

"We should embrace our differences. Versatility is our asset. I am happy Malaysians are rejecting racial politics. After all, we are one family," he said.