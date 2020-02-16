UM denies student volunteers told to carry out health screenings of peers from China

UM also denied it imposed quarantine on healthy students at Tun Ahmad Zaidi Residential College or KK10. (STU/SYAKIRAH AZHAR.)

KUALA LUMPUR: Universiti Malaya denied a claim that 14 student volunteers, who handled returning students from China, had been required to carry out health screenings on their foreign peers amidst the Covid-19 crisis.

A statement from the varsity’s corporate communication office said the group volunteered themselves when UM began imposing stringent health screenings of students returning from China, ahead of its registration for new semester intake which initially was slated between Feb 10-11.

It said a Centralised Surveillance procedure was carried out by Student Health Clinic staff comprising medical officers and paramedics, and they were assisted by staff from UM’s Security, Occupational Health and Environment Division, Students Welfare Division and others.

UM also denied it imposed quarantine on healthy students at Tun Ahmad Zaidi Residential College or KK10.

“There was a group of 14 student volunteers initially in KK10 who offered their services in a separate programme.

“But when the university decided to implement the Centralised Surveillance procedure, they voluntarily offered themselves to help on a humanitarian basis.

“These student volunteers were tasked to assist with registration and entrance checks, which comprised handing over room keys to students who underwent the Centralised Surveillance procedure. But at the same time, the volunteers were very proactive and helpful in giving ideas and suggestions on ways to improve this process.

“They had, voluntarily, assisted in the implementation of their ideas and suggestions. It needs to be stressed that they were never directed to conduct any form of health screening process.

“The involvement of the volunteers was gradually taken over by university staff to allow them to prepare for the start of their lectures, and to mitigate any risks,” said the statement, in response to claims made by a UM student group since yesterday.

Among other things, the student group claimed that the 14 volunteers were told to handle “hospitality assistance and medical administration” of an estimated 550 Chinese students who registered for the new semester since Feb 5.

UM, in the statement, said all staff and volunteers were briefed on infection prevention methods, and they had been supplied with face masks and hand sanitisers, while the cleanliness of their work spaces were also maintained.

“They were given a briefing about Covid-19 by the Disease Control and Prevention Centre of the Petaling Jaya District Health Centre.

“Since the Centralised Surveillance was implemented on-campus, UM is committed in ensuring the safety and wellbeing of other campus folk were not compromised amidst this procedure.

“The university will streamline and improve this protocol each time it needs to,” it said, adding that it has so far sent out 18 e-mails to campus folk on the latest updates on its Covid-19 management approaches.

The statement said since the spread of Covid19, UM has imposed Centralised Surveillance procedure.

“Among the most important security and preventive measures implemented by the university was a mandatory 14-day Centralised Surveillance procedure for all new and existing students, and students involved in mobility programmes who hail from, or who had returned from China.

“These students go through health screenings and daily monitoring by the university’s medical team who have been placed at the same location.

“This Centralised Surveillance procedure at KK10 is based on protocol that is in line with Malaysia’s Health Ministry regulations.”

It said the procedure allowed students with symptoms of the virus to be treated promptly to avoid any spread to other students.

“It will reduce the risk of infection on other individuals, particularly the more than existing 30,000 campus folk.

“It must be stressed that those compelled to undergo screenings were healthy individuals who did not show any symptoms, but were required to undergo self-monitoring of their health for 14 days from their return (to campus).

“Thus, there is no need for them to be quarantined and they should be allowed to conduct any activity within KK10, as long as they do not display any symptoms,” it said.