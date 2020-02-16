PM urges Muslims to embrace knowledge to face IR4.0 challenges

KOTA KINABALU: Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad urged Muslims to continue to empower themselves with knowledge and skills to overcome challenges posed by the Industrial Revolution (IR) 4.0.

He said given that the world is now witnessing the rapid changes brought about by IR4.0, Malaysian Muslims must also remain competitive and be ever ready to tackle the challenges presented.

"We must be more innovative, creative and continue to empower ourselves with knowledge, high skills and competitiveness in our quest to further drive the progress of ‘Bangsa Malaysia’.

"This is our country. We are the ones who determine our fate. There is no one else that can map out our future," he said at the launch of the National Tilawah Al-Quran competition, held at the Sabah International Convention Centre here tonight.

A total of 28 Quran reciters are taking part in the competition that would be held until Friday.

Also present at the event were Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal and Deputy Chief Ministers Datuk Jaujan Sembakong, Datuk Wilfred Madius Tangau, and Datuk Christina Liew.

Dr Mahathir said Malaysia needs citizens who are mature, knowledgeable, hardworking and focused on unity in order to build a more progressive country with integrity and possessing a competitive spirit.

He also noted that the syiar (glory) of Islam is growing rapidly and can become catalyst to rapid progress as Malaysia embraces diversity of culture and races.

He said the government, while determined to make Malaysia a developed nation, is aware of doubts on the country's future direction.

“Some are worried that as the country develops, we will lose the feeling of penance and will push aside the values and teachings of Islam, but, obviously, the progress and prosperity that we achieve are entwined as we celebrate the diversity of races and religions in the country.

“Islam is growing rapidly and has become a catalyst for progress. This balance is achieved and maintained if we hold on and go through our daily lives by adhering to the Islamic principle of addin, a way of life," he added.

Dr Mahathir said in line with that philosophy, the government had on Oct last year agreed that the “RAHMAH” approach would be used as the foundation for the Malaysian model of Islamic administration based on Maqasid Syariah and ‘Rahmatan Lil ’Alamin’, which is universal, inclusive and transparent and in tandem with the customs and culture of Malaysians themselves.

RAHMAH stands for six qualities: ramah (amicable), aman (peaceful), harmoni (harmonious), mesra (genial), alami (universal), and hormat (respectful).