Sad if they take it to the streets, says Zuraida

AMPANG: PKR vice-president Zuraida Kamaruddin said it would be sad if her party members were to take the prime minister power transition issue to the streets.

"It's okay, it's a democratic world. Anyone can do anything they like, but it's sad to see if we have become the government, we still want to go to the streets.

"Looks like they still cannot behave like the government of the day," she told reporters after the Ampang and Bukit Antarabangsa Chinese New Year celebration, here, tonight.

This was her answer when asked on PKR treasurer William Leong's statement that it was time to execute “Plan B” to ensure that Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim was made the next prime minister.

“The voice of the people is important. We want their views as it would pressure the government to get back on the right track.

"We have taken to the streets before. But I’m not asking them to go to the ground, but we want that sort of determination,” he was quoted as saying at Kupasan Politik Semasa forum organised by Gerakan Reformasi Perform.

A report has claimed that 138 MPs, including 26 PKR MPs, had signed statutory declarations (SD) in support of Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to serve full term, against Pakatan Harapan’s transition of power plan.

The report came on the heels of a Sarawak Report article on Tuesday that quoted reliable sources as saying that MPs from three parties, including PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali and his allies, were pressured to sign the SD.

This came following speculation that Umno, Pas and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) were trying to form a new alliance named Pakatan Nasional.

So far, Zuraida and PKR secretary-general and Kulim-Bandar Baru MP Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail had denied their involvement in any SD.