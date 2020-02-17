Toddler injured after being flung out of car in accident

SEPANG: A 17-month-old toddler suffered a broken right shoulder and a fractured left leg when she was thrown out from her parents’ car in a single-vehicle accident at KM37.4 of the ELITE Highway here on Saturday.

Selangor Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department head Superintendent Azman Shari’at said in the 3.20pm incident, the car was in the middle lane when it spun out of control believed to be due to burst tyre.

“The Nissan Skyline car driven by the 27-year-old driver then crashed into a guard rail,” he said in a statement today.

Azman said the driver’s wife broke her right thigh and his daughter broke her right shoulder and left leg when she was thrown out from the back seat through the rear windscreen. Both were rushed to Putrajaya Hospital for treatment.

He added that a driver of a BMW car that was passing through the same route could not stop in time before it crashed into the Nissan Skyline. Two other vehicles were also damaged by debris from the accident.

The case is being investigated under Section 43(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Meanwhile, a 36-second video clip and several photos of the damaged cars had gone viral on the social media since yesterday.