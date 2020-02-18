Tanah Merah's 'special' barber

TANAH MERAH: Being born without a left arm did not stop Hasbullah Hashim Liong from becoming a barber.

Anyone who has seen the 30-year-old cut, groom, style and shave customers’ hair and beard would be amazed by his skills and dexterity.

Hasbullah, who was born without a left arm and has a deformed right arm, has been a barber for nine years.

“After I completed my Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia, I attended a phone repair course for several months before my mother, Mariani Mamat, used her money to construct a shop in front of our house.

“I was quite good in cutting hair since my school days, so I decided to offer barber services, which has been well-received.

“I learnt my barber skills from my late maternal grandfather.

“When I was staying at my secondary school’s hostel, I used to cut and trim my friends’ hair,” he said at his home in Kampung Ayer Chanal here yesterday.

Hasbullah, the eldest of five siblings, uses his income to take care of his parents and siblings.

He said he was grateful for having many regular customers who were happy with his service.

“I charge RM4 for children and RM6 for adults. I also charge according to the hairstyle the customer wants. I get 10 to 15 customers a day, and more during school holidays.”

Hasbullah also receives disabled workers’ allowance of RM400 a month from the Welfare Department.

He said he was happy to receive positive feedback and praise from Netizens after one of his friends uploaded pictures of him cutting hair online.

“Many people praised my ability to use scissors and the electric razor efficiently. Many have also come from all over Tanah Merah to get a haircut from me.”

Hasbullah said he was thankful to those who supported and encouraged him.