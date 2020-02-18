Kok: I voiced Taman Desa worries in 2017

KUALA LUMPUR: Seputeh member of parliament Teresa Kok said she raised concerns about the excessive development in Taman Desa in 2017.

She said together with Taman Desa Residents Association, they had started a petition to protest the building of new condominiums and had called on Kuala Lumpur City Hall to review new projects in the area.

She said the petition also opposed the 37-storey condominium project that partly collapsed last Friday, trapping two Bangladeshi workers who were later rescued.

“I was told by City Hall that the building plan approval was given in 2017 and the project started work in February 2018.

“I had no say in all of this and I did not approve the project. To say that I ran away from my responsibility and ignored the people of Taman Desa is wrong.

“We had opposed the overdevelopment with a petition (back then),” she said at the site of the collapsed building here yesterday.

The Malaysian Chinese Association had taken to task Kok, Federal Territories Minister Khalid Samad and Kuala Lumpur Mayor Datuk Nor Hisham Ahmad Dahlan, asking for an explanation on why protests against over-development in the area had fallen on deaf ears.

Yesterday, it was reported that a coalition of residents in Taman Desa that originally protested against the condominium project wanted the authorities to revisit its approval, as the incident had raised concerns among residents near the project. -Bernama