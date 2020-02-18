'Once gazetted, village can get paved roads, water and electricity'

ROMPIN: The Pahang Orang Asli Development Department (Jakoa) will help the Orang Asli in Kampung Bukit Biru, near Muadzam Shah here, get the village gazetted as an Orang Asli native village.

Its director, Johari Alwi, said the village did not have basic amenities like paved roads, clean water and electricity supply as it was categorised as a splinter village.

“Villagers have requested that the settlement be gazetted as a permanent village. Once it receives approval, it will be easy to provide them with basic amenities. Jakoa is making arrangements with the headquarters to provide water supply to the village.

“Villagers have asked Jakoa to provide aid so that their children can attend school. I believe once they move to a safe place, we can provide transportation to school,” he said at a dumpsite in Jalan Bukit Ibam near here yesterday

The dumpsite near Kampung Bukit Biru made headlines after a portal reported about the deplorable living conditions of the Orang Asli, including children playing at the landfill and villagers not having water and electricity supply.

Johari said Jakoa would help villagers move to housing projects under the Hardcore Poor Housing Programme in the area.

He said the Regent of Pahang Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah Al-Sultan Abdullah had been briefed on Orang Asli here and he believed that aid would be given soon.

He urged people and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) wishing to help the Orang Asli to work with Jakoa.

“We welcome NGOs to help the Orang Asli and are prepared to work with them, but it would be better if they check with us before releasing statements on the community.

“How they interpret the situation may not be what is happening on the ground. We are not accusing them of any wrongdoing, but it’s best we work together.

“They must understand that the Orang Asli are a sensitive community, so they (NGOs) should not be too aggressive when making remarks. NGOs have been providing a lot of help to Orang Asli.”

Johari said Orang Asli villagers working at the landfill had been advised on safety measures and were aware of the health risks.