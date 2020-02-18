Five more suspected Covid-19 cases in Sarawak

KUCHING: Sarawak recorded five new cases of Person Under Investigation (PUI) for Covid-19 coronavirus today, all Malaysians.

Sarawak Disaster Management Committee Secretariat in a statement said all the patients had been admitted to the Sarawak General Hospital here.

With the new cases, the state has a cumulative total of 97 PUI cases since Jan 10.

Out of the total cases, 74 are Malaysians, 20 Chinese nationals, one Indonesian, one Canadian and one Thai.

Sarawak Health Department has screened over 119,000 individuals entering the state via various airports, land and sea entry points.

Sarawak remains clear of Covid-19 since the outbreak so far.