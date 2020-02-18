STPM results out on Feb 25

KUALA LUMPUR: The 2019 Sijil Tinggi Persekolahan Malaysia (STPM) examination results will be announced on Feb 25.

The Malaysian Examinations Council, in a statement today, said candidates would be able to get their results at their respective schools starting from noon, while private candidates will receive theirs through the post.

"Candidates can also check the results via the short messaging system (SMS) by typing STPM RESULT space identity card number and sending to 15888.

"They can also check online by surfing the council’s portal at http://www.mpm.edu.my from noon on that day,” the statement said.

Last year, 44,823 candidates sat for the exam at 652 examination centres nationwide.

They comprised 44,501 or 99.28 per cent government school candidates, 167 (0.37 per cent) from private schools, 128 (0.29 per cent) private candidates and 27 (0.06 per cent) state government candidates. -- Bernama