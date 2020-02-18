Malaysians need to stand united against Trump's 'deal of the century'

KUALA LUMPUR: The proposed peace treaty which United States President Donald Trump has declared as the “deal of the century” is just another fabricated reality of oppression against the Palestinian people.

Palestinian ambassador to Malaysia, Walid Abu Ali said this today, calling on Malaysians to continue voicing out against the deal as many Palestinians’ lives and future were at stake.

“From our perspective, the deal is the catastrophe of the century. It’s not a deal for the Palestinians. The proposed deal is being made between the Israeli government and the American administration, not the Palestinians,” he said during a courtesy call to New Straits Times Press (Malaysia) Bhd.

The peace treaty proposes Israel to stop new settlement activities for four years; to have a four-year timeline for Palestinians to agree to a security arrangement with Israel; to halt attacks by the Islamist militant group Hamas and form governing institutions in order to establish a Palestinian State.

The proposed capital of this new State will be in Abu Dis, a West Bank village just east of the municipal borders of Jerusalem. It is cut off from the city by eight-metre high concrete security walls and checkpoints erected by the Israelis.

Palestinians have slammed the deal as the “slap of the century”, rejecting any proposal that does not include a Palestinian capital in all of East Jerusalem, which includes the walled Old City and other holy sites for Christians, Jews and Muslims.

“We can’t see any positive light through what they have proposed. And, that is why from the top leaders down to everyone in Palestine, they will not be able to find a single Palestinian who may accept what they have proposed.

“We can see that all Malaysians have shown their solidarity in rejecting the deal, even the prime minister himself, on behalf of Malaysian government and if you talk to any Malaysian, you’d feel that what has been proposed is totally unacceptable,” said Walid.

The ambassador also urged Malaysians to visit Al Quds, the capital of Palestine and to encourage the Palestinians to remain where they belong.

“We need to encourage more Malaysians to go and visit Al Quds (also known as Jerusalem); to visit Al Aqsa; to encourage Palestinians to remain where they are because one of the Israelis plans is to evacuate the holy city of Al Quds.

“Al Quds is the gate to heaven... whether Trump reorganised Al Quds as the Israel’s capital or not, Al Quds is the capital of Palestine and it belongs to all Muslims,” he said.

Other matters raised during the courtesy call, Walid said, issues of donations did not reach Palestine and decision made by the Palestinian government to ensure Masjidil Al Aqsa would remain safe and accessible to all Muslims.

“If the Israelis want to have peace and stability, they must accept having an independent Palestinian state and Al Quds as its capital. Otherwise, they will never enjoy peace and they will never live in peace,” he said.