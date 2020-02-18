Muadzam Shah dumpsite now closed off to scavengers

ROMPIN: The landfill along Jalan Bukit Ibam in Muadzam Shah near here, which had drawn huge groups of people including those from the Orang Asli community to find recyclables, has been declared as a "no-go zone".

Pahang Solid Waste Management and Public Cleansing Corporation (SWCorp) director Sharudin Hamid said no one is allowed to enter the dumpsite without receiving approval from the agency.

He said seven Orang Asli families, who had built wooden huts in the dumpsite area to store the recyclables, have been instructed to leave the area.

“The families who had been scavenging at the landfill have returned to their respective villages. Security will be tightened and guards will be on duty round the clock.... action will be taken against those who attempt to enter the site.

“The standard operating procedure is that no one is allowed into the area except for staff employed by the landfill operator and authorised garbage trucks. We will fence up the entire area to prevent people from trespassing into the landfill," he said.

He was speaking to reporters after joining Minister in the Prime Minister's Department Senator P. Waytha Moorthy in a visit to the landfill site and Kampung Bukit Biru here today.

Sharudin said SWCorp had previously engaged the Orang Asli Development Department (Jakoa) to prevent the Orang Asli from entering the site but nothing materialised.

"Efforts to stop the Orang Asli from trespassing into the site could not be enforced as they kept returning. Entering the site is risky and could expose them to various threats," he said.

The dumpsite, located some 7km from Muadzam Shah town, became a topic pf discussion after a portal reported the deplorable living conditions of the Orang Asli, including children playing at the landfill and wooden huts built inside the dumpsite.

Meanwhile, Mitah Kialong, 50, who has been collecting materials from the landfill for 14 years, said he hoped the operators would allow them to go into the site to retrieve their recyclables.

“We have separated the plastic, glass and aluminium materials and arranged near the huts for the middlemen to collect. Suddenly, when news reports about the dumpsite went viral, the middlemen did not turn up to buy the items.

"Please allow us to gather and sell whatever we have collected. It looks like no one will be allowed into the dumpsite now and the Orang Asli here will have to find other jobs," he said.

Meanwhile, a resident, Lee Boon Tong, 29, said he agreed with the government's proposal for new sources of income as it will ensure a better future for the next generation.

"The government is trying to help us so we need to cooperate with them. However, we need to get a clear idea of their plans before we can participate and I hope it will be suit the Orang Asli's lifestyle," he said.

Jamida Jalong, 50, who moved to Kampung Bukit Biru in 2010, hoped that efforts to gazette their village will be completed as soon as possible.

“We have no plans to move elsewhere and it is good that the government is prepared to help us. They will now provide us with basic amenities and also jobs," he said.