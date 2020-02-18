Founder of Jalen soy sauce dies

KUALA LUMPUR: Entrepreneur and founder of Jalen Sdn Bhd, Datuk Ab Jalil Long, died at 3.55pm today at Puteri Specialist Hospital in Johor Baru.

He was 82.

His son Mohd Zafri, 30, said his father was admitted to the hospital after suffering from breathing difficulties on Thursday.

Ab Jalil was pronounced dead at 3.55pm today due to shortness of breath, kidneys and heart complications, and intestine infection.

The burial was held after Isyak prayer at Taman Kebun Teh Muslim Cemetery, reported BH Online.

Jalen started its operation in November 1981 as Jalil Enterprise and its main activity was to supply soy sauce for Habhal brand on contract basis.

However, the agreement was terminated in November 1986 and the company then decided to produce its own product.

August 1988 saw a new era in the local food industry as Jalen began operations to supply a brand new soy sauce directly to the market.