'I don't know if PH presidential council will discuss power transition'

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad says he does not know if the Pakatan Harapan (PH) presidential council meeting this Friday will fix a date for the transition of power.

He added he would not raise the matter during the meeting.

“I’m only going to be the chairman ... the chair,” he said, in jest.

“I don’t know (if the matter will be raised). But I had said I’m ready to resign anytime I’m asked to.”

Dr Mahathir reiterated his pledge to step down after the 2020 Apec (Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation) Summit in November.

“Whatever decision (by the PH presidential council), I will resign after the Apec meeting,” he told reporters after launching the National Anti-Drug Month yesterday.

On Feb 14, PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the power transition would be finalised at the PH presidential council. In his statement after meeting with Dr Mahathir, Anwar said he was “inclined” towards the former leading the country until the Apec Summit.