Evacuees relieved after tests come out negative

NILAI: “Please believe us, we are free from Covid-19, Insya-Allah,” said Irwan Rustang.

The 36-year-old is one of the 107 Malaysians who were placed under quarantine at the Higher Education Leadership Academy in Bandar Enstek here who were allowed to go home yesterday following the completion of the quarantine period.

The remaining eight Malaysians are expected to return home today. They were among those who were evacuated from Wuhan, China, on Feb 4 following the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

Irwan said the Health Ministry conducted three tests on them to detect the presence of the virus.

“All the test results were negative, apart from the fact that we displayed no symptoms of the disease.”

He said the ministry officials also took the temperatures of the evacuees daily.

“The tests followed the World Health Organisation guidelines, and were also done in other countries. Therefore, the public has to be certain of its effectiveness and need not worry about us.”

He said he was thankful that his family, including his wife Nurul Farhana Md Sahal, 32, and their two children, were safe.

Putri Insyirah Wafa, 30, said she was in Wuhan when the Chinese government locked down the city on Jan 23.

“I knew that it would be hard to get food, especially after the Chinese New Year. So I had made plans to stock up on food.

“Following Wuhan’s lockdown, the Malaysian embassy contacted me on Jan 27 to update us on the situation before flying us back home,” said Putri, who works as a project planner at Boustead Naval Shipyard Sdn Bhd in Wuhan.

She said her youngest daughter, Putri Inara Falisha, who is 8 months’ old, was not in China as she was with her family in Keningau, Sabah.

“I am relieved to have been given a clean bill of health. I thank the management for looking after us and ensuring our wellbeing.”

Seremban district health officer Dr Nur Adibah Shaharul said each individual had been tested three times at the facility for patient under investigation from Covid-19 infection.

“The first sample was taken on Feb 4 at the Air Disaster Unit upon the arrival of the evacuees at the Klia 2.

“The following tests were done on Feb 10 and yesterday (Feb 17),” she said.