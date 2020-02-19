MH370 issue not discussed in cabinet meeting

PUTRAJAYA: The issue of missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 was not discussed in the cabinet meeting today, Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

The deputy prime minister, when asked whether the issue was raised in the meeting, said it was not on the agenda.

"No, it was not on our agenda. The transport minister (Anthony Loke) is currently overseas. It wasn't discussed," she told reporters at the ministry today.

On Tuesday, Sky News Australia had quoted former Australian prime minister Tony Abbott as claiming that "very top" level Malaysian officials believed MH370 was deliberated downed by the captain in a mass murder-suicide.

Deputy Prime Minister Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail speaks to reporters on the Women's Day Celebration at the Ministry of Women and Community Development in Putrajaya. -Bernama

Abbot, speaking in an excerpt from an upcoming documentary on the vanished aircraft, claimed that he was told within a week of it vanishing that Malaysia believed the captain had intentionally downed the aircraft.

MH370, en route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing, vanished on March 8, 2014 carrying 239 passengers.

Until today, no sign of the plane has been found.

DAP adviser Lim Kit Siang, in a statement today, urged the "highest levels" of the former Barisan Nasional leaders to counter Abbott’s allegation.

The Iskandar Puteri member of parliament also suggested for an international commission of inquiry to be formed over the disappearance.