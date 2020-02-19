Two more Covid-19 patients make full recovery

PUTRAJAYA: Two more Covid-19 patients have been discharged from the Sungai Buloh Hospital today, bringing the total number of patients who have made a full recovery to 15.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad said the duo, who are locals, were cases 17 and 18.

According to him, Case 17 was a 65-year-old woman and Case 18 was a man aged 31 who were both confirmed to be Covid-19 positive on Feb 9.

Dzulkefly said Case 17 was the mother-in-law of Case 9, a 41-year-old man from Selangor, who was confirmed positive of the virus on Feb 4 and discharged from Sungai Buloh Hospital on Feb 17.

Case 18 was a patient who works in Macao, China and screenings on his close contacts were negative.

Dzulkefly said as of today, a total of 15 cases have been discharged from the four hospitals - Sungai Buloh, Sultanah Maliha in Langkawi, Permai Hospital and Tuanku Jaafar Hospital in Seremban, Negeri Sembilan.

“No new Covid-19 case was reported to the National Crisis Preparedness and Response Centre today. The total cumulative confirmed Covid-19 cases in Malaysia remains at 22, with seven cases still receiving treatment at Kuala Lumpur Hospital (3), Sungai Buloh Hospital (1), Sultanah Maliha (1) and Sultanah Bahiyah (2)in Alor Setar, Kedah,” he said, at a media briefing at the Health Ministry today.